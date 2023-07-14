McIlroy can’t buy a putt and still posts 66 to lead Scottish Open

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy is coming off a two-week break and sure doesn’t look to have much rust. At least with his irons. McIlroy was practically flawless from tee to green in the Scottish Open. He had a 66 for a one-shot lead going into the weekend. He only wishes it could have been better. McIlroy missed nine putts from 10 feet or closer, all but one of those chances for birdie. He’s still happy to be leading. One shot behind are Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An and Tyrrell Hatton. Among those missing the cut are Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay.

