Olson, Morton power MLB-leading Braves to a 9-0 rout of White Sox

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam, Charlie Morton won his fifth straight start and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves routed the Chicago White Sox 9-0. Olson, an All-Star first baseman and the NL leader with 30 homers and 76 RBIs, made it 4-0 with his seventh career grand slam and his second this season. Atlanta leads the majors with 170 homers and began the game with 20 more than the No. 2 team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Morton (10-6) gave up three hits, walked one and struck out four in seven innings, lowering his ERA 23 points to 3.20.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.