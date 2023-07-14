Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova are 0-3 in Grand Slam finals. One will win Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur will face Marketa Vondrousova in the women’s final at Wimbledon on Saturday. The winner will be a first-time major champion. They are a combined 0-3 in title matches at Grand Slam tournaments. Jabeur left Wimbledon a year ago without the trophy but more confident than ever that she would win a big title one day. Vondrousova was at the All England Club in 2022, too. But she wasn’t playing. She was cheering for her best friend while wearing a cast on her surgically repaired left wrist. They play similarly varied games, with drop shots and changes of pace.

