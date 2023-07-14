Rays and Royals postponed by rain in 1st game back from All-Star break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The scheduled game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals has been postponed because of rain. To make it up, the teams will play a split doubleheader Saturday. Tyler Glasnow had been set to pitch for the Rays against Alec Marsh. Both were pushed back to Saturday’s opener. Tampa Bay right-hander Zach Eflin is slated to start the second game against Brady Singer. Both teams get an extra day of rest coming out of the All-Star break. In their final game before the break, the Rays beat Atlanta to stop a seven-game losing streak. They enter the second half with the best record in the American League at 58-35. Kansas City is last in the AL Central at 26-65.

