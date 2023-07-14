Series opener between Nationals and Cardinals suspended in the 3rd inning due to rain
By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals was suspended in the third inning Friday night due to rain. The series opener will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday. The Cardinals jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Lars Nootbaar homered in the first inning off Trevor Williams. St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas had retired all nine Nationals batters he faced before the game was halted