Shohei Ohtani allows 4 earned runs, takes the loss in the Astros’ 7-5 win over the spiraling Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed four earned runs on five hits and left the mound in the sixth inning shortly before Mauricio Dubon’s tiebreaking two-run single in the Houston Astros’ 7-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani was pulled after he walked Corey Julks to open the sixth, consulting with the Angels’ training staff before his exit. Ohtani allowed three walks and struck out seven, and the major leagues’ leader in homers also delivered two singles at the plate. But the Angels have lost six straight and 10 of 11. Kyle Tucker and Jose Abreu had big hits for Houston.

