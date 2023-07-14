Tunisians gather in front of TVs to watch Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon and escape the heat outside

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — There’s no better way to escape the intense heatwave in Tunisia than to head inside and watch Wimbledon on TV when Ons Jabeur is playing. The 28-year-old Jabeur is the only Arab woman and only North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam tennis final and she will again play for the Wimbledon championship on Saturday a year after losing in the title match at the All England Club. Ameur Ben Ahmed says Jabeur “makes us momentarily forget the difficulties of everyday life in these times of crisis and shortages.” Jabeur will face Marketa Vondrousova on Centre Court in the Wimbledon final.

