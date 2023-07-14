Urías allows 1 hit in 6 innings and the Dodgers get to Verlander in the 5th to beat the Mets 6-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Julio Urías combined with three relievers on a one-hitter as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 6-0. The left-hander pitched six innings and allowed only a leadoff double to Brandon Nimmo that was initially ruled a home run. Mookie Betts hit a bases-loaded RBI single and Freddie Freeman followed with a two-run double after the Dodgers were held hitless by Justin Verlander for 4 1/3 innings despite drawing six walks. Miguel Rojas added an RBI single in the sixth off David Peterson as the Dodgers won their fifth straight and 13th in 18 games. All-Star slugger J.D. Martinez padded the lead in the eighth with his 23rd homer and Will Smith capped the scoring with a groundout in the ninth.

