Women’s World Cup warm-up game between Ireland-Colombia abandoned after 20 minutes

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A warm-up game between Ireland and Colombia ahead of the Women’s World Cup has been abandoned after 20 minutes because of what the Irish say was the “overly physical” nature of the match. Ireland says in a statement the behind-closed-doors game in Brisbane was called off after consultation with match officials and the team then held a full training session on the field instead. British media has reported that Ireland player Denise O’Sullivan was taken to the hospital with a shin injury sustained during the match and that two Colombia players received yellow cards in the opening 19 minutes. The World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand starts July 20.

