Bayern Munich power broker Uli Hoeneß confident that Harry Kane will join from Tottenham

TEGERNSEE, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß is confident that England captain Harry Kane will switch to the club from Tottenham this summer. Hoeneß has told journalists at the team’s training camp that the striker has already decided to join the Bavarian powerhouse and that negotiations with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy are ongoing. Hoeness says, “Up to now it was the case that Harry has clearly signaled in all the talks that his mind is made up.” Hoeness adds “if that remains the case, then we’ll get him.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.