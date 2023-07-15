Betts’ big night leads the Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the sloppy Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Mookie Betts went 4 for 4 with a home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers took advantage of a high throw by first baseman Pete Alonso to beat the sloppy New York Mets 5-1 for their sixth straight victory. Max Muncy scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning when Alonso made an off-target toss to second on David Peralta’s RBI grounder, costing the Mets a chance at an inning-ending double play. Los Angeles added three insurance runs in the ninth, when rookie third baseman Brett Baty misplayed a high popup for an embarrassing error. Brandon Nimmo homered for the Mets, who dropped their fourth in a row following a six-game winning streak. Kodai Senga struck out nine in six innings of one-run ball.

