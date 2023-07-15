Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman scratched from start because of left side discomfort

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of discomfort in his left side. The team says an MRI revealed no damage and that Gausman is day to day. Right-hander Chris Bassitt starts in Gausman’s place. Gausman is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 19 starts. The two-time All-Star signed a five-year, $110-million contract with Toronto before the 2022 season.

