Brewers shut out Reds for 3rd straight game, take sole NL Central lead with 3-0 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Freddy Peralta combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, Christian Yelich homered on the game’s first pitch and Milwaukee shut out the Cincinnati Reds for the third straight game, a 3-0 win that gave the Brewers sole possession of the NL Central lead. Playing six straight games against the Reds, Milwaukee (51-42) has won four of the first five. Jake Fraley had the Reds’ only hit, a broken-bat infield single with one out in the fourth. Cincinnati (50-43) has managed just seven hits in its last three games, none for extra bases.

