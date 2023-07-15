BRITISH OPEN ’23: Capsules on 10 leading contenders for claret jug
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has had the most consistent year at No. 1 in the world without having won a major. Masters champion Jon Rahm goes for his second major this year and the third leg of the Grand Slam. Rory McIlroy is trying to end a nine-year drought in the majors. New to the list is Rickie Fowler. At the start of the year he wasn’t even eligible for all the majors. Now he has a win and is trending, especially in links golf. Those four are among the leading contenders for the British Open at Royal Liverpool that starts Thursday.