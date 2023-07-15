BRITISH OPEN ’23: Facts and figures for the 151st Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The British Open is back at Royal Liverpool and it’s the last major of the year. Cameron Smith is the defending champion. Rory McIlroy is the last winner at Royal Liverpool in 2014. Tiger Woods is not playing for the third straight major. Royal Liverpool first held the Open in 1898. It’s one of the few links where there’s never been a repeat winner. The course has had some changes over the last four holes and it now plays as a par 71. The prize money is up to $16.5 million. The winner gets $3 million, plus a claret jug.

