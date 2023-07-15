Brittney Griner makes emotional and dominant return to the WNBA All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Only the cheers for those representing the Las Vegas Aces would rival the noise made for Brittney Griner. She made an emphatic and emotional return to the WNBA’s mid-season showcase event. Griner scored her team’s first six points, put down two dunks and finished with 18 points in Saturday’s All-Star Game. There was no doubt, a year after forcefully being absent from this event, that Griner was the star of the show. Team Stewart, captained by the New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart, won 143-127 over Team Wilson, led by the Aces’ A’ja Wilson.

