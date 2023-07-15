Farmer leads Twins offense in 10-7 win over Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Farmer had three hits including a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins held off the Oakland Athletics 10-7. Michael A. Taylor hit his 11th home run for the Twins and made a catch at the wall in center field to rob pinch-hitter Brent Rooker of extra bases in the sixth. Ryan Jeffers walked twice, scored three runs and drove in one for Minnesota, which has won two straight after losing three consecutive games before the All-Star break.

