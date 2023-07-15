Heaney and Semien rebound from recent struggles and help Rangers beat Guardians 2-0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney rebounded from his worst start of the season, slumping Marcus Semien had his first multihit game in two weeks and the Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-0, Heaney allowed six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four. Against Washington last Sunday, the 31-year-old left-hander allowed eight runs, matching a career high. He had been on the paternity list after his wife delivered twin daughters. Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a one-hit ninth in his first save situation since he was acquired from Kansas City on June 30.

