José Miranda put on injured list by Twins, who recall Matt Wallner from Triple-A

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Third baseman José Miranda was put on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins because of a right shoulder impingement and top prospect Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. Miranda is hitting .211 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs. The IL move was retroactive to Wednesday. Wallner, an outfielder, is in his third stint this season with the Twins after hitting .368 with one home run and four RBIs in 11 games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.