José Miranda put on injured list by Twins, who recall Matt Wallner from Triple-A
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Third baseman José Miranda was put on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins because of a right shoulder impingement and top prospect Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. Miranda is hitting .211 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs. The IL move was retroactive to Wednesday. Wallner, an outfielder, is in his third stint this season with the Twins after hitting .368 with one home run and four RBIs in 11 games.