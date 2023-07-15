Kobe Brown shows star power for LA Clippers in Summer League with 35-point performance

Kobe Brown thought he deserved to go higher in the NBA draft and he’s beginning to show why. The final pick in the first round at No. 30 overall, Brown is proving he has a chance to make an impact as a rookie for the Los Angeles Clippers after putting together one of the more complete game lines in Las Vegas. He scored 35 points on seven 3-pointers Friday night to go along with eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Through four games, the Missouri product is averaging 17.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.

