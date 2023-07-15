Lionel Messi makes it official by signing with Inter Miami and Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi has finalized his deal to join Major League Soccer. And after years of planning and pursuing, Inter Miami has landed a global icon. Messi’s contract is now official, about five weeks after he declared that he would be coming to Inter Miami. The team will introduce him Sunday night at its stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The first home match of the Messi era is likely to be July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul. A formal news conference is scheduled for Monday and his first training session with his new club is likely to be Tuesday.

