Martin Truex Jr. is undecided on retirement or another NASCAR season for Joe Gibbs Racing
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. knows he has to make a decision soon on his race future. Truex could announcement his retirement or decide to return for another season with Joe Gibbs Racing. The 43-year-old has floated retirement before, only to be coaxed back to return for another year in the No. 19 Toyota. Truex has two wins after he missed the playoffs last season. JGR would likely look to Xfinity Series drivers John Hunter Nemechek or Sammy Smith to fill the spot if Truex decides to retire.