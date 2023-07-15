Merrifield, Bichette HR as Blue Jays beat Diamondbacks for seventh win in eight games

TORONTO (AP) — Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette hit solo homers, George Springer drove in two runs and emergency starter Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings as the Toronto Blue Jays won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. Merrifield broke a 2-all tie by connecting off Zac Gallen in the fourth. Bichette gave Toronto an insurance run with a homer off Scott McGough in the eighth, his team-leading 16th of the season. Bassitt (9-5) won his second straight decision as the Blue Jays moved a season-best 11 games above .500 at 52-41. Arizona has lost nine of 13.

