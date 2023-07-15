Skip to Content
Mexico seeks a Gold Cup championship against Panama in redemption tour after disappointing World Cup

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The game is not going to be against the rival Mexico expected, but seven and a half months after the country’s worst performance in a World Cup in 44 years, Mexico will seek to restore a bit of its tarnished image when it plays the surprising Panama in the Gold Cup final. With Jaime Lozano, their third coach in less than a year, the Mexicans will try to win their ninth Gold Cup title on Sunday. Panama beat the U.S. to advance to its first final since 2013. The country is looking for its first Gold Cup championship.

