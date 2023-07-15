Orioles OF Cedric Mullins leaves game in 2nd inning with right quadriceps tightness

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins has left Baltimore’s game against Miami in the second inning with right quadriceps tightness. Mullins already missed most of June with a right groin strain. He appeared to hurt himself against the Marlins while running the bases. After he hit an RBI single, Jordan Westburg lifted a fly to deep right field, but it was just foul. Instead of returning to first, Mullins remained at third while base coach Tony Mansolino signaled to the dugout that something was amiss. Mullins was then replaced by a pinch runner.

