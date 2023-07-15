Orioles rally from four-run deficit to beat Marlins 6-5 for 7th straight win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson homered to start a two-run seventh-inning for Baltimore, and the Orioles rallied from an early four-run deficit to win their seventh straight game, 6-5 over the Miami Marlins. Anthony Santander put Baltimore ahead with an RBI single later in the seventh, and the Orioles are only two games behind Tampa Bay atop the AL East, even through the Rays swept a doubleheader at Kansas City. Baltimore has matched a season high with its winning streak, which is the longest active run in the major leagues.

