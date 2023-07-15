Skip to Content
PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shoots 63 to take the lead in the rainy Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shot a 9-under 63 on Saturday at rainy Keene Trace to take the third-round lead in the Barbasol Championship. Cone had a 17-under 199 total for a one-stroke advantage over Lucas Glover and Vincent Norrman in the event co-sanctioned by the European tour. Cone had a bogey-free round, with the tee times moved up because of afternoon thunderstorms. Glover, the leader after each of the first two rounds, had a 69 for his 11th straight round in the 60s. Norrman, from Sweden, had his second straight 67.

