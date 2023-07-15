Phillies’ Harper ends career-high homerless drought at 166 plate appearances

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper ended the longest homerless streak of his major league career at 166 plate appearances when he hit a solo drive for the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres. Harper connected on a curveball from left-hander Ryan Weathers, tying the score 1-1 in the fourth inning. The ball was caught barehanded in the Philadelphia bullpen in center field by closer Craig Kimbrel. It was the fourth homer of the season for Harper, who made his season debut May 2 after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

