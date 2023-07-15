Rory McIlroy makes enough putts to lead Scottish Open by 1 over Tom Kim

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy has a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Scottish Open and he has reason to feel his lead should be bigger. McIlroy shot a 67 at The Renaissance Club to lead Tom Kim by one. McIlroy missed an eagle putt from about 3 feet and a birdie putt from about 5 feet. This is one day after he missed nine putts from 10 feet or closer. McIlroy says he can’t be too disappointed because at least he’s leading. He has never won in Scotland. Tommy Fleetwood had a 63 and was two strokes back.

