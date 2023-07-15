Schwarber lifts Phillies to 6-4 comeback win over Machado and Padres

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a tying home run in the seventh inning and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 6-4 victory over Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Machado had put San Diego in front with his 300th career home run, a solo shot in the eighth. Bryce Harper tied it in the eighth with a pinch-hit RBI infield single to help the Phillies snap a three-game losing streak. Trent Grisham also homered for the Padres, who were trying for their season-best fourth win in a row.

