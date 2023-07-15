Skupski and Koolhof beat Granollers and Zeballos to win men’s doubles final at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Neal Skupski has become the second British player in the Open era to win the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon after teaming up with Wesley Koolhof to beat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 6-4 in the final. It’s a first Grand Slam title for both Skupski and Koolhof after they lost in last year’s U.S. Open final. Skupski joined Jonathan Marray as the only British players to win the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon in the Open era. He is also the first British man to win both the mixed doubles and men’s doubles at the All England Club since Leslie Godfree in 1926.

