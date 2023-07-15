Stricker, Frazar share lead at Firestone in Kaulig Companies Championship

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Harrison Frazar in the Kaulig Companies Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions’ five major tournaments. Frazar had a 70 to match Stricker at 7-under 203 at Firestone, with the third-round tee times moved up in a successful bid to dodge afternoon rain. The 56-year-old Stricker rebounded from a second-round 73. He has four victories this season, winning the first two majors of the year. The 51-year-old Frazar is winless on the 50-and-over tour. He won the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic for his lone PGA Tour title. Stewart Cink was a stroke back after a 70. Ernie Els and K.J. Choi were 5 under.

