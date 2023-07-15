Swimming great Katie Ledecky talking of sticking around for the 2028 LA Olympics

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Katie Ledecky is one of the world’s most decorated swimmers and the American doesn’t see an end in sight yet. Ledecky says she can say “pretty confidently” she will not be stepping away from swimming after next year’s Paris Olympics. She may even be around in five years in Los Angeles. She says “I love the sport too much right now.” Ledecky was speaking with reporters on a call from Singapore where the U.S. team is training for the world championships in Fukuoka. Ledecky has won seven Olympic gold medals and an astounding 19 gold at the world championships. Action in the pool starts on July 23 in Japan.

