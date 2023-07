MONACO (AP) — Switzerland goalkeeper Philipp Köhn has joined French league club Monaco from Salzburg. Monaco says the German-Swiss goalkeeper signed a five-year deal to June 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed. Köhn has been hired as a replacement for Alexander Nübel, whose loan from Bayern Munich expired.

