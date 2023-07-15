Texas Rangers place right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz on 15-day injured list

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis. Sborz is 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season. He pitched last Sunday at Washington in the Rangers’ final game before the All-Star break. Sborz allowed three runs, including two home runs, on five hits in two innings against the Nationals. The Rangers recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock to fill Sborz’s spot on the active roster.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.