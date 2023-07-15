Thomas’ RBI single lifts Nationals to 7-5 win over Cardinals in 10 innings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lane Thomas’ single broke a tie in the 10th inning and the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. Thomas’ single scored Alex Call to break a 5-5 tie. CJ Abrams scored an insurance run on a double play for the Nationals in the game that was resumed after rain halted play Friday night in the third inning. Kyle Finnegan earned the decision with two innings of relief. Hunter Harvey earned his ninth save in 14 opportunities. Jordan Hicks took the loss for the Cardinals.

