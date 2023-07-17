Nolan Arenado drives in 4, Miles Mikolas solid as Cardinals beat skidding Marlins 6-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado drove in four runs, Miles Mikolas threw six solid innings on two days’ rest, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Miami 6-4, extending the Marlins’ skid to four games. Mikolas gave up three runs on seven hits. He threw three perfect innings Friday night against Washington in a game that was halted by rain. Dylan Carlson drove in the other two runs and scored three for the underachieving Cardinals, who have won six of eight but remain last in the NL Central. Miami has lost four straight.

