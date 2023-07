CINCINNATI (AP) — Rain forced suspension of Monday’s series-opener between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds with the score tied at 2 and one out in the top of the eighth inning after a one-hour, 55-minute delay. The game is scheduled to be resumed at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday before the scheduled 7:10 p.m. game. The Giants, who’ve won five straight and six of seven, have runners on second and third.

