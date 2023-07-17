Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Ruiz and Candelario power the Nationals to a 7-5 victory over the Cubs

KTVZ
By
Published 8:39 PM

By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run homer and went 3 for 3 with a double to lead the Washington Nationals past the Chicago Cubs 7-5. Jeimer Candelario also launched a two-run drive in his return to the lineup, and Stone Garrett doubled twice among his three hits. Luis Garcia added two RBIs for last-place Washington. Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom each had a two-run homer for the Cubs, who have lost three of four. MacKenzie Gore  went 6 1/3 innings to win for only the second time since April. Kyle Finnegan got four outs for his 12th save and first since May 27. Drew Smyly dropped his third straight decision.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content