Ruiz and Candelario power the Nationals to a 7-5 victory over the Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run homer and went 3 for 3 with a double to lead the Washington Nationals past the Chicago Cubs 7-5. Jeimer Candelario also launched a two-run drive in his return to the lineup, and Stone Garrett doubled twice among his three hits. Luis Garcia added two RBIs for last-place Washington. Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom each had a two-run homer for the Cubs, who have lost three of four. MacKenzie Gore went 6 1/3 innings to win for only the second time since April. Kyle Finnegan got four outs for his 12th save and first since May 27. Drew Smyly dropped his third straight decision.

