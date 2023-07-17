Vierling’s 2-run double lifts Tigers to 3-2 win, Royals’ 9th loss in 11 games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Vierling capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-run double that lifted the Detroit Tigers over Kansas City 3-2 and sent the Royals to their ninth loss in 11 games. Taylor Clarke gave up Akil Baddoo’s leadoff double, hit Riley Greene with a pitch with two outs and walked Spencer Torkelson. José Cuas relieved and walked Kerry Carpenter on four pitches, forcing in a run and ending Detroit’s 20-inning scoreless streak. Vierling sliced a sinker to the opposite field in right.

