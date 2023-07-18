1st lawsuit filed against Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern leaders stemming from a hazing scandal
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school’s leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job. The former player is identified in the lawsuit as John Doe. He alleged Tuesday in Cook County Court in Chicago that Fitzgerald along with Northwestern University President Michael Schill and other leaders at the school enabled sexual misconduct and racial discrimination. The player was on the football team from 2018 to 2022. Fitzgerald was fired last week after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players.