Álvarez homers twice, Mets hold on to beat White Sox 11-10 after opening 7-run lead

NEW YORK (AP) — David Robertson retired Tim Anderson on a game-ending flyout that stranded runners on second and third, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 11-10 after building a seven-run lead behind a pair of Francisco Álvarez home runs. Álvarez and fellow rookie Brett Baty hit consecutive home runs off Lucas Giolito as the Mets took a 5-0 lead in their highest-scoring first inning this season. Álvarez added another two-run homer in the sixth off Tanner Banks for his third multihomer game, putting the Mets ahead 11-4.

