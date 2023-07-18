Arenado’s game-ending 3-run homer in 10th lifts Cardinals to 5-2 win over Marlins
By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado’s three-run homer in the 10th inning lifted the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-2 win over the slumping Miami Marlins. Arenado’s homer off A.J. Puk (4-4) was his first game-ending homer since Aug. 14, 2019 and the fourth of his career. JoJo Romero (2-0) pitched a perfect 10th for the Cardinals, who have won four straight games. The Marlins have lost five straight, matching a season high from May 2-6. Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery threw 92 pitches in his first appearance since a July 7 start was cut short by right hamstring tightness. He allowed one run and six hits, struck out five and walked two.