Arenado’s game-ending 3-run homer in 10th lifts Cardinals to 5-2 win over Marlins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado’s three-run homer in the 10th inning lifted the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-2 win over the slumping Miami Marlins. Arenado’s homer off A.J. Puk (4-4) was his first game-ending homer since Aug. 14, 2019 and the fourth of his career. JoJo Romero (2-0) pitched a perfect 10th for the Cardinals, who have won four straight games. The Marlins have lost five straight, matching a season high from May 2-6. Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery threw 92 pitches in his first appearance since a July 7 start was cut short by right hamstring tightness. He allowed one run and six hits, struck out five and walked two.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.