Bayern Munich replaces fired Hasan Salihamidžić with Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is hiring Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund to take over from the fired Hasan Salihamidžić. The Bavarian powerhouse says the 46-year-old Freund will take over his new position as Bayern sporting director on Sept. 1. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen says, “We are convinced that he is the right person to strengthen the team in the future, together with Thomas Tuchel’s coaching team and technical director Marco Neppe.” Salihamidžić was fired after Bayern clinched an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title on the final day of the season.

