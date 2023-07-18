Bayern Munich signs South Korean defender Kim Min-jae from Italian champion Napoli

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed South Korean defender Kim Min-jae from Italian champion Napoli for a reported fee of 50 million euros. The Bavarian powerhouse says Kim signed a five-year deal and will wear the No. 3 jersey. Bayern had been looking to bolster its back line following Lucas Hernández’s departure for Paris Saint-Germain and with Benjamin Pavard’s future uncertain. Pavard’s contract with Bayern expires next year and he reportedly wants to leave the club. The 26-year-old Kim was honored as Serie A’s best defender last season after helping Napoli to its first league title in more than three decades in his debut season. He played all but three of Napoli’s 38 league games, chipping in two goals.

