Braves place lefty Allard on 60-day injured list with nerve inflammation in shoulder

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed left-hander Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list after he was diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his left shoulder. Allard was removed in the second inning of Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He told manager Brian Snitker he felt “some tingling in his fingers” after throwing a pitch. Allard allowed four runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings and has a 6.57 ERA in four games, including three starts. The Braves recalled outfielder Forrest Wall from Triple-A Gwinnett before their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

