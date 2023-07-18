Braves place lefty Allard on 60-day injured list with nerve inflammation in shoulder

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed left-hander Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list after he was diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his left shoulder. Allard was removed in the second inning of Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He told manager Brian Snitker he felt “some tingling in his fingers” after throwing a pitch. Allard allowed four runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings and has a 6.57 ERA in four games, including three starts. The Braves recalled outfielder Forrest Wall from Triple-A Gwinnett before their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.