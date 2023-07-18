Brooks Koepka’s practice round with Zach Johnson has a Ryder Cup tone

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the first American to mathematically clinch a spot on the Ryder Cup team. Brooks Koepka could be right behind him. Koepka wound up playing a practice round with captain Zach Johnson. He says it was coincidence. Koepka’s runner-up finish in the Masters and victory in the PGA Championship have him at No. 3 in the standings. The British Open is last chance for LIV players to earn Ryder Cup points. For the Solheim Cup, major champions Allisen Corpuz and Lilia Vu, along with Nelly Korda, have earned one of the seven automatic spots on the U.S. team.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.