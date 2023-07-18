Cathy Freeman, Australia’s iconic Olympian, pays Matildas a surprise visit before Women’s World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia coach Tony Gustavsson called a meeting during a recent trip to Melbourne while the Matildas were finetuning for the Women’s World Cup. Instead of leading the Matildas through a tactical discussion, he told the players he had different plans. Veteran defender Aivi Luik recounted Tuesday how highlights of Cathy Freeman’s inspirational win at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 were played on a TV screen “and when they turned the lights on, we turned around, and there she was.” If any Australian knows how to handle pressure in the sports arena, it’s Freeman. She lit the cauldron to open the Olympics and later won gold in the 400 meters. Now the Matildas have to deal with huge public expectations.

