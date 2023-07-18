Dairon Blanco has 4 hits and 3 RBIs to help Royals outscore Tigers 11-10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dairon Blanco tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals overcame Spencer Torkelson’s two-homer night to outscore the Detroit Tigers 11-10 on Tuesday. Blanco tripled and scored to help the Royals tie it at 2 in the third, and had a run-scoring single to cap a five-run fourth. He doubled and scored in both the sixth and eighth innings for his first career four-hit game. Seven consecutive Royals reached safely in the fourth en route to a 7-2 lead. Freddy Fermin and Drew Waters had RBI doubles and Edward Olivares slapped a two-run single through a drawn-in infield. Torkelson had career highs with five RBIs and 10 total bases.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.