DeMeco Ryans takes over Houston team looking to improve with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud

After three seasons as one of the league’s worst teams, the Texans have tasked DeMeco Ryans with turning around the franchise in his first head coaching job. Ryans, a former linebacker on the team who spent the past two seasons as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator, is Houston’s fourth coach in as many years after Bill O’Brien, David Culley and Lovie Smith were fired in consecutive seasons. He takes over a team that should be on the upswing after taking C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick in the draft. General manager Nick Caserio has said Stroud will compete for the starting job, but he’s almost certain to replace Davis Mills, who was ineffective in two seasons as a starter.

By The Associated Press

